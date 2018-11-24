SUN PRAIRIE—Audrey A. Kasper, age 90, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, in Madison. She was born in Beaver Dam on May 2, 1928, to Edward and Regina (Marlewski) Gergen. Audrey married Don Kasper on Aug. 11, 1951, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam.
Audrey is survived by her husband, Don; children, Gary (Mary) Kasper, Linda (Brian) Pankow, and Michael (Cory) Kasper; eight grandchildren, Sindy (Nigel) Jenkins, Leidy Kasper, Steven Pankow, Kristen Pankow, Kenneth Kasper, Matthew Kasper, Anthony Kasper and Carissa Kasper; three great-granddaughters, Amelie, Maya and Cleo. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Kenneth Gergen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 227 Columbus St., in Sun Prairie. Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt will preside. Burial will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Sacred Hearts Church.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation
Sun Prairie, Wis. (608) 837-5400