MADISON - On Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at age 93, Jacqueline Marie Kasbaum passed away peacefully after a long journey with Alzheimer’s disease.
Jackie was born in Chilton, Wis., to John and Marie (Holzschuh) Hume in September 1925. She was the youngest of four children. Friends often referred to her as ‘Miss Chilton,’ an unofficial title she treasured. She grew up in Chilton and Manitowoc prior to meeting the love of her life and soul mate, Felix “Casey” Kasbaum. They married in 1949, moved to Madison, then Chicago before returning to Madison in 1963.
Jackie was a wonderful mom, raising five children. In later years, she worked at Copps and Valley Bank on Madison’s northeast side.
Throughout her life, Jackie always enjoyed being active, still walking unassisted until a month before her passing. Jackie was a state high school tennis champion, lifelong bowler, and accomplished golfer, making three holes-in-one in her mid-70s. She and Casey were avid Packers and Brewers fans and active Badger Boosters, following the football and basketball teams since the 1950s. Jackie enjoyed playing cards, traveling to Europe and Florida, and spending time with family and friends.
Jackie was survived by her children, Gary (Diana) Kasbaum, Kay (Tom) McCarthy, Kim (Jerry) Shinstine, Jill Gerth and Mary (Joel) Favre. She is further survived by 12 grandchildren, Karin (Brett) McFall, Kristin (Brian) Meliska, Katie (Justin) Johnson, Amanda (Ryan) Knerr, Thomas (Christi) McCarthy, Jimmy (Jenna) Shinstine, Michael (Carissa) Shinstine, Heather (Ross) Gilbert, Ryan Gerth, Ashley Gerth, Jensine Peterson and Zach Favre; and 16 great-grandchildren. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Casey; siblings, Alicia Reitman, Arthur “Bud” Hume, and Gladys Schwarz; two sons-in-law, Don Peterson and Scott Gerth; and granddaughter, Mary Ehrlinger. Four days after Jackie’s passing, her daughter, Jill Gerth, passed away from a brief battle with cancer.
A celebration of Jackie’s life will be held at MESSIAH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, with the Rev. Jeff Vanden Heuvel presiding. A luncheon will follow immediately at the church. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. If you are not able to attend Jackie’s service, yet want to participate, please access the livestream option thru Messiah Lutheran Church’s website http://messiahchurch.com/. A private family burial will follow.
The family would like to thank the staff from Heartland Hospice, especially Tina, Alison, Laura, Karin and Patti, as well as the Oak Park Memory Care staff for their loving care of mom. We also thank the many relatives and friends who kept Jackie in their prayers during this journey.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice Care, Attn: Memorial Fund-Kasbaum, 2801 Crossroads Drive, Suite 2000, Madison, WI 53718-7942. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
