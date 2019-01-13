Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON - Thomas D. Karr, age 75, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at Karmenta Center. He was born on July 21, 1943, in Gibson City, Ill., the son of Kenneth and Carmen (O'Neil) Karr.

Thomas is survived by his children, Brian and Bruce (Margaret) Karr, three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brothers, Ronald (Leanne) and Gerald (Laurel) Karr. He is also survived by longtime friend, Clarice Larson. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Memorials may be made to St. Croix Hospice.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Karmenta Center and St. Croix Hospice for all their care and support given to Tom. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

