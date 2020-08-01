Karr, Faith A.

ORFORDVILLE - Faith A. Karr, age 60, went home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, after a ten-year battle with cancer and kidney disease. She was born on Aug. 3, 1959, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Herman and Grace (Geiger) Fischer. Faith grew up in Fitchburg and graduated from Verona High School in 1977. She went on to work for the State of Wisconsin DOT for 36 years. Faith was a member of the Madison Moose and Cambridge Jaycees, and she had served as an officer in both organizations. Faith always had a desire to help and serve those in need. She was a dedicated volunteer and supporter of cancer charity events and animal rescues and shelters.
Faith is survived by her longtime companion, Sidney R. Palmer; son, Paul (Kayla) Smith; daughters, Katie and Sydnee Palmer; and grandchildren, Braedon, Rayven, Graycee, and Zoe. She is further survived by her brother, Mark (Brenda) Fischer; sister-in-law, Joan Fischer; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Harry; and grandparents, Jacob and Estie Geiger.
A graveside inurnment service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the SWISS CHURCH CEMETERY in New Glarus. Rev. Jeffrey Schallert will officiate. A Celebration of Faith's Life will be held at a later date.
The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.