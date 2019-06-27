MADISON - Eldon John Karow, age 68, went to his heavenly home on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at EASTSIDE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2310 Independence Lane, Madison, on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 12 noon with Reverend Nathan Berg officiating. A visitation will be held at the church on Monday, from 10 am until the time of service. Graveside services will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Leeds.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Eldon to Eastside Lutheran Church, 2310 Independence Lane, Madison, Wis. 53704 or to Luther Preparatory School, 1300 Western Avenue, Watertown, Wis. 53094.
