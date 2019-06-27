MADISON - Eldon John Karow, age 68, went to his heavenly home on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at EASTSIDE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2310 Independence Lane, Madison, on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 12 noon with Reverend Nathan Berg officiating. A visitation will be held at the church on Monday, from 10 am until the time of service. Graveside services will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Leeds.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Eldon to Eastside Lutheran Church, 2310 Independence Lane, Madison, Wis. 53704 or to Luther Preparatory School, 1300 Western Avenue, Watertown, Wis. 53094.

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison

(608) 249-6666

Celebrate
the life of: Karow, Eldon John
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.