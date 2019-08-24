Karls, Thomas G.

MADISON—Thomas G. Karls, age 86, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, following a short and unexpected battle with cancer. Tom was born June 5, 1933, to George and Clara (Littel) Karls. Tom graduated from Edgewood High School and then worked at Madison Kipp Corporation for 42 years.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Mary (Hackett) Karls. They were blessed with 65 years of marriage and seven children, Tom Karls, John (Joann) Karls, Jean Karls, Laura (Bill) Larson, Patrick (Melody) Karls, Sandy (Steve) Hanson and Bill (Kim) Karls. In addition, they have 13 wonderful grandchildren and their spouses; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Early in life, Tom “TK” coached many of St. Bernard’s athletic sports and then went on to pitch softball for many of Madison’s sports teams. Tom’s love of art was evident in his published cartooning and his many wood carvings. As a boy, Tom was champion at marbles, competing and winning City wide. Tom was a great reader and an avid and knowledgeable hunter.
Tom is also survived by his brother, Bill (Mary) Karls, and sisters, Betty (James Freeman) Karls and Mary (Jeff) Wise. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Clara Karls; brother, Stan Karls; sister, Patricia Gilbertson; and nephew, Adam Wise.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with Father Michael Radowicz presiding. Visitation will be held at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., as well as 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. before the Mass of Thursday. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens in Madison.
Tom Karls will be dearly missed by all.
