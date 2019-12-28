Karls, Marilyn

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

She is also survived by her beloved in-laws, Florian Dahmen, Edmund (Virginia) Karls, Genevieve Greiber, Elizabeth Laufenberg, Lucille Endres; and many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George; her parents, Matt and Cresence Bowar; her brother, Lucian “Bozo” (Gathy) Bowar; sisters, Coletta (Fred) Aeschbach and Charlene Dahmen. She was also preceded in death by her in-laws, George Wolfgang (Elizabeth) Karls, Sr., Helen (Lawrence) Neisen, Alfred (Mary Ann) Karls, Herman Greiber, Herbert Laufenberg and Donald Endres.

A mass will be held at ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South Street, Waunakee, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Msgr James Gunn will Officiate .Burial will take place in the church cemetery. A Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Monday.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.CressFuneralService.com.

A special thanks to Dr. Ranum and the staff at SSM Health, the Waunakee Manor, including Yolanda and Jon, Agrace HospiceCare angels, the many family and friends who visited her, plus her special friends Betty, Mary, Jeanette, Rosemary, Bud and all other friends in her assisted living family.

Mom, you were a beacon of love and strength. You showed us the power of working together as a family and treating one another with respect and kindness. You’ve left us a legacy of life, love and memories to carry on.

Winn-Cress Funeral Home 5785 Hwy. Q Waunakee, WI (608) 849-4513

To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Karls as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.