Karls, Marilyn P.

Karls, Marilyn P.

{{featured_button_text}}

 WAUNAKEE - Marilyn P. Karls, age 87, of Waunakee died on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at the Waunakee Manor Assisted Living. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at St John's Catholic Church Waunakee. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. A complete obituary will follow in Sundays State Journal.

Winn-Cress Funeral Home

5785 Hwy Q

Waunakee, Wis.

To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Karls as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics