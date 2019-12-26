Karls, Marilyn P.

WAUNAKEE - Marilyn P. Karls, age 87, of Waunakee died on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at the Waunakee Manor Assisted Living. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at St John's Catholic Church Waunakee. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. A complete obituary will follow in Sundays State Journal.