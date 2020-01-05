Karls, Diane M.

LODI - Diane M. Karls, age 83, peacefully passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on June 14, 1936, the daughter of the late Frank and Victoria (Herbrand) Pape. Diane graduated from Lodi High School in 1953. She married William Karls on Aug. 4, 1956, in Waunakee. She was a member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Parish at St. Patricks Church in Lodi. Diane was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

Diane is survived by her children, Richard (Bonnie) Karls, Audrey (James) Prieve, and Fay (Steve) Schmitt; her grandchildren, Zach (Bailey) Prieve, Jessica, Emily, and Steven Schmitt; two great-grandchildren, Maxwell and Royer Prieve; her brothers, Frank, Victor (Marilyn), Ken (Shirley), and David Pape; her sister, Fran; and other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2009; her grandson, William Prieve, in 2016; and her brother, Tom.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICKS CHURCH, 521 Fair St., Lodi, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, with the Rev. Fr. Scott Jablonski presiding. Burial will be held at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

