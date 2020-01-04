Karls, Diane M.

You have free articles remaining.
LODI - Diane M Karls, age 83, peacefully passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICKS CHURCH, 521 Fair St., Lodi, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, with the Rev. Fr. Scott Jablonski presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday. A full obituary will be published in Monday's edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Lodi
Funeral & Cremation Care
157 South Main Street
(608) 592-3201
To send flowers to the family of Diane Karls, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 8
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Guaranteed delivery before Diane's Mass of Christian Burial begins.
Jan 8
Visitation
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
9:00AM-11:00AM
9:00AM-11:00AM
Guaranteed delivery before Diane's Visitation begins.