Karls, Diane M.

LODI - Diane M Karls, age 83, peacefully passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICKS CHURCH, 521 Fair St., Lodi, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, with the Rev. Fr. Scott Jablonski presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday. A full obituary will be published in Monday's edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.