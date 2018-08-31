MADISON / OSHKOSH—On Aug. 28, 2018, John Raymond Karl “JR,” after 55 years on earth, left this life for another world. He is survived by his loving parents John and Karen; his son, Wynton; and former wife, Helena Rylander; sisters, Laura and Carolyn Hebert; and children Elly and Henry.
After graduation from Oshkosh West Side High school, he attended Carlton College studying Geology/Earth Science. He transferred to UW-Madison receiving a bachelor’s degree in Comparative Literature, earning a master’s degree in Cognitive Science at Indiana University, Bloomington.
He worked at the Sea Grant Institute, UW-Madison, for twenty years.
JR loved the outdoors. He was taught how to sail and fly by his father. He was a man of many talents who loved to read, was an accomplished classical guitarist, and pianist.
Visitation will be on Labor Day, Monday, at 12 noon, Sept. 3, 2018 at CALVARY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2580 West 9th Ave., Oshkosh, WI 54904.
Donations can be made to Journey Mental Health Center, 49 Kessel Court, Madison, WI 53711 (JourneyMHC.org), or flowers can be sent to the church. His body tissue was donated to the American Tissue Services Foundation.