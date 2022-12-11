Feb. 5, 1940 – Dec. 2, 2022

MADISON — Karl A. Schwenk, age 82, passed away December 2, 2022. Karl was born February 5, 1940, in Chicago, Ill., to Laverne and Karl Schwenk.

He attended Chicago schools until transferring from Lane Tech to Palatine Township High School where he participated in football and wrestling. He was awarded the recognition of being the “Senior athlete of the class of 1957.” He attended the University of Dubuque for two years and then transferred to Northern Illinois University. He graduated in 1961, with a BS in Business Administration. He then volunteered for the draft and was trained as an Army Medical Corpsman.

During his Army service he married Frances “Susie” Beckman in December 1962. They moved to Madison, Wis., where he worked at an accounting/consulting firm which had clients that were physicians, dentists, and veterinarians. Karl and Fran had two children, David and Janel. When moving to Madison in 1965, Karl and Fran joined Good Shepherd Lutheran Church where Karl was an usher and then joined the Good Shepherd choir. When he retired, he volunteered with Madison School Community Recreation as a First Mate and Captain for the pontoon rentals. He had the most fun tutoring Kindergartners at Huegel School where he was known as Grandpa Karl.

At Agrace Hospice resale store he tested contributions that were battery powered and electrical. He loved playing 16-inch softball in Chicago and in Madison both 12-inch fastball and later slow pitch.

He leaves behind his wife, Frances (Susie); his son, David; daughter, Janel; sister, Susan; grandsons: Conner and Brecken; and daughter-in-law, Amy.

Services will be held Monday, December 12, 2022, at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5701 Raymond Road, Madison. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the service on Monday at the church.

Memorial donations in Karl’s name can be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or the Humane Society.

