May 19, 1934 – Dec. 6, 2022
STOUGHTON — Karen Tuhus Oncken, age 88, of Stoughton, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
A celebration of life will be held at HILLCREST BIBLE CHURCH, 752 East Netherwood St., Oregon, at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, with the Rev. Fred Schmitt presiding. Burial will be held at Graves Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 12 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St.
(608) 873-4590
