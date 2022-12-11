 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Karen Tuhus Oncken

May 19, 1934 – Dec. 6, 2022

STOUGHTON — Karen Tuhus Oncken, age 88, of Stoughton, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

A celebration of life will be held at HILLCREST BIBLE CHURCH, 752 East Netherwood St., Oregon, at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, with the Rev. Fred Schmitt presiding. Burial will be held at Graves Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 12 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Stoughton

Funeral & Cremation Care

1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St.

(608) 873-4590

