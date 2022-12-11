Dec. 28, 1950 – Nov. 28, 2022

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Karen Sue (Smith) Nantell of Schaumburg, Ill., died November 28, 2022, after a three-year journey with cancer.

She is survived by us who adored her, sister, Nancee (Ron) Benish of Reedsburg; niece, Heidi (Joe) Erickson of La Crosse; nephew, Steven (Deanna) Benish of Reedsburg; nephew, Ryan (Jackie) Benish of Lake Mills; and eight grand nieces/nephews.

Karen was born December 28, 1950, to Lucie (Nachtigal) Smith and Francis J. Smith. She was raised in Hillsboro. Her father died when she was five, igniting a fire in her to live life on her own terms. She earned a bachelor’s degree at UW-Platteville in three-and-a-half years, paying her own way. She then carved out a career in the man’s world of corporate sales paper manufacturing. She was a pioneer for women’s rights before it was cool, when it was a necessity for survival.

Karen was inimitable, sweet, laughter-filled, inspirational, authentic, gracious, zesty, lovely, loving, exhilarating, hilarious, and thoughtful. Her generosity of spirit continued at the end, as she was most concerned about her family’s reactions to her illness. She was a believer in Christ but never preachy, and she was blessedly but humbly assured.

Karen could be gorgeously irreverent. She wrestled her friend’s confused 100-pound black lab despite weighing less. She rushed to fight a misidentified cougar in the mountains, armed only with a stick (you had to be there.) She brazenly dove into games with enthusiasm, and we especially loved her because she never understood the rules (and didn’t care to do so).

Karen enjoyed reading, animals, her cats, friendship, and family. She generously volunteered at church, an equine rehab ranch, and a veterans’ center. She drove us to O’Hare at 4:00 a.m. and hosted guests at a moment’s notice. She was generous to those she did not know: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Compassion International, Moody Radio, Pacific Garden Mission, and more.

After retiring, she relished life in Schaumburg as a Starbucks barista, making a plethora of youthful and mature friends. One described her as “the sweetest coworker and friend who always laughed with customers and forever shaped me as a person.” Love between Karen and others was explicitly reciprocated. Her presence made our world glow warmer and brighter.

Consistent with her humility, she requested a small, private family burial.

In lieu of gifts, she would appreciate that you give a child a chance at life through St. Jude Children’s Hospital at stjude.org/donate.

“Beloved Karen, we shall be together again when it comes our turn. Meet us at the Crossing. We will be running to you.”