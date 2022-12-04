Feb. 26, 1953—Nov. 25, 2022

MADISON—Karen Sue Schwingle, age 69, was reunited with her Heavenly Father on November 25, 2022.

Karen was born in Wauwatosa, WI, on February 26, 1953, daughter of Horace and Dorothy (Guetschow) Ross.

Upon graduating from Monona Grove High School in 1971, Karen attended Madison Area Technical College, succeeding in a near 40-year career with the Wisconsin Technical College System.

In 1980, Karen became a mother with the birth of her daughter, Nicole. Karen’s second daughter, Kristin, was born in 1986.

Karen is survived by her daughters: Nicole (Randy) Heallen and Kristin; grandchildren: Anabel, Ava, Blake and Jonah; sister, Diane (Larry) Alward; and brothers: Richard and Michael (Maureen) Koch; she is further survived by numerous nephews, family and friends.

In life, Karen was undoubtedly one-of-a-kind. A strong, resilient, and compassionate mother, sister, and friend, Karen filled the hearts of those who knew her with her unwavering love and affection.

Kind-hearted and fun-spirited, Karen will be remembered as a compassionate and dependable friend. Karen truly cherished the relationships she formed in life and beamed in the company of those who were near and dear to her.

Among her many adorning qualities, Karen was a gifted painter and avidly sought adventure. Her imaginative nature was unmistakable and radiated through many of her works of art. In her travels, Karen was also blessed to experience some of the most beautiful scenery the world has to offer.

Karen’s love and dedication to her children and grandchildren was unparalleled and impossible to define by words alone. To her children, Karen was many things: resilient and tenacious; selfless and sacrificing; caring and kind.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM NOON on Friday, December 9, 2022, at ABIDING SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 406 West Cottage Grove Road, Cottage Grove.

