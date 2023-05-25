Karen R. Alexander

June 12, 1960 - May 23, 2023

JUNEAU - Karen R. Alexander, age 62, of Juneau, died unexpectedly, on Wednesday, May 23, 2023 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

The visitation will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, WI on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m and a service celebrating Karen's life will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Sandra Schieble officiating. This service will be live-streamed and the link may be accessed by going to the funeral home's website then to Karen's obituary. Inurnment will be at Highland Memory Gardens in the Town of Trenton, Dodge County, WI, at a later date.

Karen Rae was born on June 12, 1960, in Missouri Valley, IA, to Tommy and Donna (Christo) Vandemark. She attended Missouri Valley High School and graduated in 1978.

On October 14, 1999, Karen decided to move to Wisconsin after meeting Jon Alexander, the love of her life, two months prior. They were married on March 31, 2012, in Wisconsin Dells.

They lived near Juneau, WI and together worked at the Nehls Farms, where Karen was the Office Manager. Not only did she keep the Nehls Farm office running smoothly, Karen would always lend a helping hand to Jon whenever needed and always treasured their time working together on the farm. Prior to working for Nehls Farms, she worked as the Administrator for Heritage Mall in Beaver Dam.

Karen always had a smile on her face and could make friends everywhere she went. She made sure to keep in touch with her family and friends, whether it be through letters, emails, Facebook or phone calls. If Karen knew you, she truly cared about you.

Karen enjoyed taking road trips to see family and friends and was the #1 fan of 2W Racing. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading romance novels, classic country music, old western movies, sewing and spending quiet time at home with her family.

She was obsessed with pigs, and enjoyed collecting anything pig related that reminded her of the pet potbelly pig she once had named Jazmin. She was the most loving wife, compassionate mother, giving grandmother, and caring friend that one could have and she will be greatly missed.

Karen is survived by her loving husband, Jon; father, Tommy Vandemark; children: Marcus (Andrea Brossard) Alexander, Jacob (Savage) Clark, and Jeffery (Melonie) Clark; grandchildren: Nevaeh Ziegler, Hunter and Hayden Clark, and Erykah (Conner Miller) Clark and Garrett Clark; great-grandchildren: Payzilynn, Archer and Sterling; siblings: Jeanne (Larry) Engel, Diane (John) Abild; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Kurt and Loni Alexander, Paul and Kim Alexander, Dan Alexander, Sherri and Sean Pritchard, and Janelle (Dave Anderson) Alexander; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Donna; and parents-in-law, Earl and Delores Alexander.

In lieu of flowers, any monetary memorials will be distributed to the organizations that were near and dear to Karen.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family.