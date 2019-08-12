BEAVER DAM - When the Lord created Karen Klomsten (nee Rennhack), he crafted her to be one of the toughest, kindest, and most enduring servants on this Earth. Surrounded by her husband (Richard); children (Steve, Shari, Keith, Patricia); grandchildren (Ben, Stephanie, Brittany, Kaprice, Kelsey, John Michael, Zack, Jenny, and Jacob), and great-grandchildren (Gavin, Brooklyn, Scarlett, Dominic, Chloe, Carly, and Kimber) Karen went home on August 10, 2019, at 9:30 a.m.
Karen was born one of fourteen into the Rennhack family of Reeseville, Wisconsin. In her life, Karen demonstrated to all that knew her the values of a strong work ethic and continual honesty. The men and women of Wisconsin owe her a debt of gratitude for her time served as one of the first female firefighter's in the United States. She chose her actions not for fame or money, but she served others because it was the right thing to do. Karen's family and friends will be fighting over her cherished recipes for years to come.
Karen is welcomed into eternity by her parents, several of her siblings, as well as her son Karl and grandson Cody. Goodbye, our faithful Karen. Heaven has welcomed another good and faithful servant.
A private family service for Karen will be held.
If desired, memorials in Karen’s name may be directed to Anchor Communities, 209 Forest St., Fox Lake, WI 53933.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.