Karen Elizabeth (Wilson) DeLange

June 30, 1979 - Sept. 1, 2023

PELL LAKE - Karen Elizabeth (Wilson) DeLange, age 44, of Pell Lake, Wisconsin, died peacefully at her mother's home on September 1, 2023, surrounded by her loving family after a two-and-a-half year courageous battle with GIST cancer. Karen was born on June 30, 1979, to Dean and Kathleen (Gorski) Wilson in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. Karen was united in marriage to Christopher DeLange on February 13, 2017.

Karen is survived by her husband, Chris; her children: Owen and Marley Sulik; mother, Kathleen; siblings: Mike (Kathy) Wilson, Annette (Greg) Walbrandt, Craig (Helen Young) Wilson, Scott (Paula) Wilson, and Jacob (Kirsten Lawless) Wilson; former husband, Jarod Sulik; her two dogs: Zooey and Diesel; and many nieces and nephews.

Karen was preceded in death by her father, Dean and sister, Kate.

There will be a family burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery where Karen will be laid to rest next to her sister, Kate.

The family would like to thank UWH Carbone Cancer Center, Aurora At-Home Hospice, and Lockwood Funeral Home for taking care of our girl.

An online guestbook can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.