COTTAGE GROVE — Karen Dee Zabel, age 83, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on July 6, 1939, in Webster City, Iowa, the daughter of Kenneth and Veryle (Hottman) Daniels, Sr.

Karen graduated from Duncombe High School in Duncombe, Iowa. She married Edward Zabel on May 25, 1958, at Duncombe Methodist Church in Duncombe, Iowa. She worked as an administrative assistant for MG & E and O’Mara Moving Systems Inc. retiring in 2012.

She loved animals and raising horses. One of her greatest joys was sharing that love of animals as a 4-H leader. She enjoyed helping with her daughters’ charity. She was the foundation and anchor of her family.

Karen is survived by her husband, Edward; daughter, Kim; son, Larry; and granddaughters, Lora Vaughan, Bethany Moser, Ashley Taylor, Virginia Meyers and Liah Gimer. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Edward Zabel, Jr.; and brother, Kenneth Daniels, Jr.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.

