Dec. 14, 1949 – Jan. 4, 2023
MADISON—Karen Anne Melchert, age 73, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
A memorial service will be held at BETHANY EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, 301 Riverside Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
