MADISON—William “Bill” Arthur Karasch, 71, of Madison, Wis. formerly of Decatur, Ill., passed away at 12:27 a.m., Friday, August 23, 2019, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.
A service to celebrate Bill’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2727 N. Union Street, Decatur, Ill. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Decatur. The family will receive friends for visitation Monday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home and beginning at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday afternoon, until service time at the church. Memorials may be made in Bill’s memory to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Northeast Community Fund or the Decatur/Macon County Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
Bill was born January 9, 1948, in Decatur, Ill. the son of Fred and Margaret (Yobski) Karasch. Bill enjoyed cooking and really appreciated good food and red wine.
Surviving is his sister, Janis Karasch of Decatur, Ill.