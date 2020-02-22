MADISON - Michael Karas, age 68, passed away at Agrace Hospice Care, with his wife at his side, on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Michael fought a hard and courageous battle with Leukemia and other complications. He was born on March 16, 1951, in Rochester, PA to Mitter and Ann (Seltz) Karas. Michael grew up in Hopewell Township, PA and graduated from Hopewell High School. He went on to play basketball at Wichita State University and graduated with a BA. Michael married the love of his life, Donna Makovsky, on Nov. 1, 1987, in Las Vegas at the Candlelight Chapel. He was an excellent carpenter, cook, storyteller, and an amazing grandpa. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Michael is survived by his loving faithful caregiver and wife of 32 years, Donna; daughters, Alexis and Misty (Scott) Lewis; son, Lance Lazar; grandchildren, Cameron, Caden, and Cole; sisters, Donna (Carl) Hage and Diane (Geno “Waaba”) Roberts; and sister-in-law, Carolyn. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. He is preceded in death by his brother, Bill.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue. A visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.

A special thanks to the staff at Agrace Hospice Care for their kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace Hospice Care. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

