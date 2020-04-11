Kapusta, Donald John

OREGON - Donald John Kapusta, 94, of Oregon, died on April 9, 2020. He was wintering in Georgia at the time of death and passed peacefully with loved ones at his side. Don was born on Feb. 10, 1926, on a farm in Lynn, Wis., to Martin and Marie Kapusta. He was one of eight children and worked on the family farm until serving in the U.S. Navy on a supply ship from 1945-1946. Don married his childhood friend, Elnor VerHagen, in Marshfield, in 1949. He worked at a shoe factory in Marshfield for over 20 years before moving to Oregon in 1965. Don and Elnor raised three children while he worked as a carpenter for Findorff until retirement in 1988. He loved instruments - buying, selling, playing and making them. Don was a bargain hunter and collected curious old things. He was always working on a project, was a lifelong bowhunter and found great joy spending time with his family and playing music around a campfire at “the shack.” Don was a parish member of Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church in Oregon. He is survived by his three children, Richard (Jane) Kapusta of Mazomanie, Sharon (Randy) Kapusta of Jekyll Island, Ga., and Joel (Jen) Kapusta of Oregon; six grandchildren, Sunshine (Jim) Buchholz, Shawna Bong, Nick (Sami) Kapusta, Brett Kapusta, Kyle Kapusta and Jenna (Nelson) Torres; and two great-grandchildren, Walden and Della. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Elnor; and siblings, Joe, Frank, Eddie, Annie, Andy, Steve and Alley. A private family service will be held and burial will take place at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Oregon. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice in Don’s memory. Online condolences may be made at www.gunderson.fh.com.