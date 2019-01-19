STOUGHTON - Michael T. "Max" Kapfer, "The Dean of the College of Rock & Roll Knowledge," age 73, passed away on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at Nazareth Health & Rehabilitation Center. He was born on Nov. 29, 1945, in Neillsville, the son of Lee "Happy" and Elsie (Shultz) Kapfer. Max graduated from Neillsville High School with the class of 1964. He was united in marriage to Judy Gault on Jan. 24, 1971.
Max worked for many years in purchasing and sales at Nelson Industries in Stoughton, retiring in 2006. His grandchildren were his pride and joy and he cherished every memory of time spent with them. Max enjoyed time with family and friends and loved life! He was a talented painter and musician.
In retirement, Max enjoyed playing music every Monday with the Ok Band..."they're not that great, just ok," playing with Ted Ormond, Jeff Morgan, Jerry Trieloff and Brett Peterson. Together, they entertained the senior residents in Stoughton and in the surrounding communities.
Max is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Josh (Jen) Kapfer; daughter, Amanda (Bjorn) Stanton; grandchildren, Violet Kapfer and Viggo and Solveig Stanton; brother, Bill Kapfer; sister-in-law, Anita Kapfer; and brother-in-law, Randy (Bonnie) Gault. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Bob (Mary Ellen), Dick and Lloyd Kapfer; and two sisters-in-law, Betty and Josephine Kapfer.
A Celebration of Life will be held at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 700 County Highway B, Stoughton, at 4 p.m., on Monday Jan. 21, 2019, with the Rev. Paula Geister-Jones presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Monday.
Memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church or Agrace HospiceCare. The family would like to thank Home Health United, the Nazareth House and Agrace HospiceCare for the care and love given to Max. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.