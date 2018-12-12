MADISON—Garith D. “Gary” Kangas, age 86, passed away Dec. 10, 2018 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. He was born April 27, 1932, the son of Isaac and Evelina Kangas in Cloquet, Minn. Following graduation from Cloquet High School, Gary enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, and later attended the University of Minnesota, and University of Minnesota-Duluth. He married Marjorie Nelson June 21, 1958, in Cloquet, Minn.
Gary began his teaching career in Tomahawk, working school year teaching, and summers on the Canadian border with the Border Patrol. Then he moved to Madison where he taught English at Central High School, Van Hise, and Gompers School. He was also a learning coordinator at Sennett and Cherokee Middle Schools, and finished his teaching career back in the classroom at Gompers. He was an accomplished landscape artist.
Gary is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marjorie; children, Eric (Terisa), Paul (Jennifer), Garth (Catherine), Maija Liisa Surrarrer, and Karl; and nieces, Julie Lepisto and Karen Reichansperger. He was preceded in death by sisters, Irja Hanson, Irma Peterson; brother, Oiva Kangas; and nephew, David Larson.
A visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Ave., Madison, followed by a Celebration of Life at 2:30 p.m. Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com.
