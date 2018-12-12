Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR PARTS OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN... THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES HAS ISSUED AN AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR PARTICLE POLLUTION WHICH WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM TODAY. THIS ADVISORY AFFECTS THE PEOPLE LIVING IN THE COUNTIES OF DANE AND SAUK. FOR DANE AND SAUK COUNTIES...THE AIR QUALITY INDEX HAS REACHED THE UNHEALTHY LEVEL FOR PEOPLE IN SENSITIVE GROUPS (ORANGE CATEGORY) INCLUDING CHILDREN... ELDERLY PEOPLE...INDIVIDUALS WITH RESPIRATORY AND CARDIAC PROBLEMS...OR ANYONE ENGAGED IN STRENUOUS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES FOR A PROLONGED PERIOD OF TIME. FOR CURRENT INFORMATION ON AIR QUALITY READINGS PLEASE CALL THE DAILY AIR HOTLINE AT 1-866-DAILYAIR...1-866-324-5924.