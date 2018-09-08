Try 1 month for 99¢

PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y.—Monica Song Yup Kang, age 93, passed away peacefully on Sept. 2, 2018, in Port Jefferson, N.Y. She was born on Oct. 1, 1924, in Pyoungyang, Korea, the eldest of the eight children, of scholars Young-Dae Lee and Soon-Duk Chang.

Mass will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.

Please share your memories at Cressfuneralservice.com.

