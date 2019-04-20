WAUNAKEE / WESTPORT - Julie Ann (O'Loughlin) Kaney, age 50, passed away at UW Hospital on April 13, 2019, following a brief illness. She was born in Milwaukee, Wis., to Dennis and Kay O'Loughlin. Julie grew up in Middleton, Wis., and graduated from Middleton High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In 2001, she married John Kaney; they have two sons.
Julie is survived by her husband, John; her boys, John and Joseph; her mother, Kay O'Loughlin; her father, Dennis (Sara) O'Loughlin; brothers, John (Sue) O'Loughlin and Jim O'Loughlin; and nephews Brad and Jacob.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH in Westport. Monsignor James Gunn will preside. Friends may call at the WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 Highway Q, Waunakee, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and again on Wednesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
