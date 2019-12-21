Kampmeier, Maxine M. (Olson)

McFARLAND - Maxine M. (Olson) Kampmeier, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019. She was born on Feb 24, 1929, in Highland Township, Wis. to Joseph and Mamie (Reed) Olson. She married Norbert Kampmeier on Sept. 24, 1949. They farmed in McFarland until Norbert's death in 1980. She worked for CL Swanson for many years, she was a member of McFarland Lutheran Church. She loved cooking and spending time in her garden. She also loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and going to family reunions.