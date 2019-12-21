Kampmeier, Maxine M. (Olson)

McFARLAND - Maxine M. (Olson) Kampmeier, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019. She was born on Feb 24, 1929, in Highland Township, Wis. to Joseph and Mamie (Reed) Olson. She married Norbert Kampmeier on Sept. 24, 1949. They farmed in McFarland until Norbert's death in 1980. She worked for CL Swanson for many years, she was a member of McFarland Lutheran Church. She loved cooking and spending time in her garden. She also loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and going to family reunions.
She is survived by her children, Dennis (Ruthann) Kampmeier, Lori (Curt Kleiber) Kampmeier, Julie Stark, Kevin (Debi) Kampmeier, and Karen (Deane) Paulson; her grandchildren, Kristin (Jon) Strandlie, Chris (Stephanie Hougan) Paulson, Chad (Kristin) Paulson, Casey Stark, and Macy Kampmeier; her great-grandson, Ross Strandlie; her step-grandchildren, Willie (Laurie) Breuch, and Coady (Cristi) Hutson; her step-great-grandchildren, Megan and Zane Breuch; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Norbert; a son, Donald Kampmeier; a brother, Marvin Olson; a son-in-law, Dean Stark; and sisters, Phyllis Hildreth, June Scullion, and Donna Kampmeier.
A celebration of Maxine's life will be held at a later date.
