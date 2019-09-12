MONTELLO - Douglas W. Kammer, 74, of Montello, Wis., died from a sudden and unexpected condition on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the UW Hospital and Clinics.

A remembrance service will be held at The Free House Pub, 1902 Parmenter St., Middleton, Wis. on Thursday, Sept. 19 from 5– 7 p.m. This will be a celebration of Doug’s life with family and friends and all are welcome to attend. His family will have a private burial at a later date.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Kammer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Events

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.