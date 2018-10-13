VERONA—William Arthur Kaminski, age 74, of Verona, passed away on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at SSM Health-St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on May 30, 1944, in Brainerd, Minn., the son of Steven and Mildred Goninan Kaminski. Bill graduated from Wadena High School, Wadena Minn.
Bill opened his first barber’s shop in Rochester, Minn., in 1971. When Cost Cutters was developed in 1984, he opened five salons within three years. Over the years he grew his business to over 50 salons in the Wisconsin and Pennsylvania markets. Today, Bill has 31 Cost Cutters locations in Wisconsin.
Bill was active in the community continuously supporting many community and national causes, including Susan G. Komen, Agrace HospiceCare, University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center, University of Wisconsin Children’s Hospital, Ronald McDonald Foundation, Wigs for Kids, MS Foundation, Wisconsin Public Television, our Veterans, and numerous other local community charity events and causes. Bill enjoyed golfing, football (especially his grandson Maxx’s games), spending time with his children, grandchildren and his many friends.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Stacey (Brian) Carroll; son, Steve (Alysha) Kaminski; grandchildren, Maxx and Lily Kaminski; sister, Mary (Mike) Lindberg; sister, Stella (Duane) Johnson; brother-in-law, Butch Anderson; several nieces and nephews; and longtime girlfriend, Victoria Olson. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Joseph and Wally; and one sister, Lillian Anderson.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.. on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date TBD.
Memorials may be made to any of the above charities in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
