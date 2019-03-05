MADISON - Charlene M. "Char" Kaltenberg, age 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Oct. 18, 1929, in Madison, the daughter of Charles and Alice (Beck) Fess. Charlene graduated from Madison East High with the Class of 1948. She was united in marriage to Arthur P. Kaltenberg on April 15,1950, at St. Bernard Catholic Church.
Charlene enjoyed traveling, curling, dancing and spending time with family and friends.
Charlene is survived by her children, Pam (Jerome "Jerry") Kraft, Dr. Michael (Sharon) Kaltenberg, Thomas (Jennifer) Kaltenberg, Lynn (Kaltenberg) Semrad and James "Jim" Kaltenberg; grandchildren, Stephen (Tina) Kraft, Gregory (Emily) Kraft, Stephanie (Peter) Wetzel, Charles Kaltenberg, Alicia (Nathan) Kirkman, Gareth Kaltenberg, Olivia (Benjamin) Wierwill, Alexa Kaltenberg, Grant Kaltenberg, Abby (Ryan) Richardson, Jonathan (Amanda) Semrad, Brianna (fiancé, Kyle Windisch) Kaltenberg and Tanner Kaltenberg; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Luick; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Art in 2017; brother, Charles Fess; and sister, Alice "Lol" Koval.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison from 12 Noon until 2 p.m., on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Also, this summer, a Celebration of Charlene's Life will be held for all to attend. Those details will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.