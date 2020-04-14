Kalscheur, James H. "Jim"

PINE BLUFF / MOUNT HOREB / MADISON - James H. “Jim” Kalscheur, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
