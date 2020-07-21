Kalscheur, Gary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OREGON — Gary "Kooch" Kalscheur, age 65, of Oregon, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was born on April 13, 1955, in Madison, son of Donald and Luana Kalscheur. He married Jann Faust on Aug. 25, 1979. He graduated from Middleton High School in 1973. He earned his bachelor's degree in journalism from UW-Madison.

Gary was generous with his time and talents. If he could help, he did without question. He simply wanted his family and friends to be happy.

He loved sports, especially baseball. He was a talented outfielder who had a knack for placing the perfect bunt. He was one of the founders of Oregon Youth Baseball and played and coached for many years. He was especially proud of coaching his boys' teams to four straight Little League World Series Championships.

After he hung up his cleats and lineup card, baseball was still calling in a different but equally fulfilling way. He got back on the diamond as an umpire. He loved umpiring so much, his wife often joked that he loved it more than he loved her. He would just laugh and say, "Sometimes."