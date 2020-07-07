Kalscheuer, Kaia Lynn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUN PRAIRIE — Kaia Lynn Kalscheuer, age 62, of Sun Prairie, Wis., finished her last marathon on Sunday, July 5, 2020, after struggling with ALS for three years.

Kaia was born on Nov. 14, 1957, to Ivan and Ruby Knutsen in Madison, Wis. She graduated from East High in Madison and got her paralegal degree from Madison Area Technical College. Kaia was a dedicated mother and wife. She worked several jobs and enjoyed having fun with coworkers. The most rewarding of Kaia’s careers was with the Stewart Law Firm in Madison, which she started in 1992 and had to take a leave in 2019 because of the ALS diagnosis.

Kaia was a fierce advocate for her daughter, Karissa, born in 1982 and diagnosed seven weeks later with AML. The doctors gave Karissa a few months to live. However, she is now 37 years old. She dedicated her life to making Karissa happy and comfortable as she did for her son, Jason, who received a Purple Heart in the Iraq War in 2003.

Kaia and Gerald married in February 2003. That started their blended family of six children and seven grandchildren. Kaia did not like the word stepmom, everyone was all family with her, which included Jason, Karissa, Brian (Tory), Mark (Jenny), Dan (Jenny), and Julie (Troy). She loved being Nannie to each of her seven grandchildren and spoiled them as much as possible.