KING—William G. “Bill” Kalrath, age 87, formerly of Fall River, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the King Veterans Home.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Grasse Funeral Home, 401 Angel Way, Rio. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial with full military honors will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Central Wisconsin Veteran Cemetery in King. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to King Veteran Home or Steven’s Point Heartland Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.