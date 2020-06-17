Kalmykov, Marcie Dokken

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STOUGHTON - Marcie Dokken Kalmykov, age 36, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 after an extended illness.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

She was born in Madison on March 8, 1984, the daughter of Larry and Jan Dokken. Marcie graduated from McFarland High School in 2002 and from Madison College. She loved making things pretty and took pride working as a design consultant. Marcie was full of compassion and had an enormous love for her family, friends, and animals. She had a quick wit and excellent retorts.

On March 24, 2020 she married Victor Kalmykov. They enjoyed spending time together, surrounded by their dogs, watching the night sky and the stars, and being on Lake Kegonsa in their boat. Marcie was a friend to everyone and will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her husband, Victor; two fur babies, Roxy and Zoe; father, Larry (Linda) Dokken; mother, Jan (Terry Anderson) Zimmerman; two brothers, Mark and Eric (Carrie) Burkhalter; two nephews, Nolan and Chase Burkhalter; niece, Anna Burkhalter; step sister, Kelley (fiancé, Kiefer Johnson) Anderson; extended relatives; and many friends.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Cress Funeral Home in Stoughton.

Due to the current COVID19 mandate the service at 6 p.m. will be limited to family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dane County Humane Society. Please share your memories of Marcie at: www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral Service 206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton (608) 873-9244