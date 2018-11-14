MADISON—Kenneth L. “Ken” Kalhagen, age 95, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, at New Perspectives Assisted Living Facility. He was born on Feb. 11, 1923, in Madison, the son of Alfred and Inga (Taie) Kalhagen. Ken graduated from Madison East High School in 1942. He served in the U.S. Navy on the destroyer, USS Bush (DD-529), for 3 years, 1 month, and 16 days. Ken married Dorothy Swan and together they raised three children, Sandy, Bob and Ron. Dorothy passed away in 1995.
On Nov. 22, 1997, Ken married Wanda Koenig. He worked for the Madison Police Department as a police officer for 32 years, retiring as Detective Supervisor. He obtained the Meritorious Service Award in 1959. He was a member of the Madison Elks 410 and served two terms as the Exalted Ruler. Ken was also a lifetime member of the VFW Post 8483, Tin Can Sailors, and East Side Club. Ken was especially proud of his sons who own and operate Ideal Crane Rental, Inc. He loved helping at “the shop” as he called it. Ken loved carpenter work and built two houses of his own, as well as helping build the homes of his children.
Ken is survived by his children, Sandra (William) Sands, Robert (Lori) Kalhagen and Ronald (Georgann) Kalhagen; Wanda’s children, Allen (Sherry) Koenig, and Jeanette Koenig; sister-in-law, Anne Rossmeissl; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Michael (Anne) Sands, Scott (Kristie) Sands, Brett (Lisa) Sands, Kurtis (Mary) Kalhagen, Kristin (Joseph) Chose, Lindsey (Jimmy Hayes) Kalhagen, Ellen (John) Kazmierczak, and Craig (Lynn) Kalhagen; as well as 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Dorothy; stepmother, Louise Kalhagen; stepsisters, Claudine Alford and Betty Caravello; and Wanda’s son, Dale Koenig.
Ken’s family was his priority. He was an awesome husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved to make his great-grandchildren laugh and could always make them smile. Our families are blessed with the many years of memories that we will treasure forever. He served his community and country and especially enjoyed helping others. Ken enjoyed pheasant hunting and ice fishing with his brothers. He loved to camp throughout the U.S.A. and Canada. He and Wanda enjoyed many wonderful trips abroad together. His family roots were in Stoughton, and he was extremely proud of his Norwegian heritage. Ken had an amazing life and, in closing, he would want to say to all he knew “Mange Tusen Takk” (thanks a thousand times).
Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, with Pastor James Koza presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
Memorials may be gifted in Ken’s name to Agrace HospiceCare or a charity of the donor’s choice. The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare and New Perspective Senior living staff. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
