MADISON - Alice M. Kaldunski, age 83, of Madison, passed away on May 2, 2019.
Funeral services will be in Winona, Minn., at WATKOWSKI-MULYYCK FUNERAL HOME, on Friday, June 7, 2019. On line condolences may be left at watkowski-mulyck.com.
