Try 3 months for $3

MADISON - Alice M. Kaldunski, age 83, of Madison, passed away on May 2, 2019.

Funeral services will be in Winona, Minn., at WATKOWSKI-MULYYCK FUNERAL HOME, on Friday, June 7, 2019. On line condolences may be left at watkowski-mulyck.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Kaldunski, Alice M.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.