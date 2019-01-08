MOUNT HOREB - Betty Kalbacken was born on Aug. 10, 1932, and at the age of 86, died peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Betty was surrounded by her immediate family and close friends at Ingelside Manor of Mount Horeb, just blocks from her long-lived home in Nordic Hills. She was a loving mother and grandmother who cherished her family to the fullest. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. The holidays with family and grandchildren will be remembered forever. Lifelong memories by her grandchildren will be Betty's consistent chocolate chip cookies and "Betty Bars." By the greater family, her smile and gentle nature are characteristics that will never be forgotten.
Betty was salutatorian of Mount Horeb High School, class of 1950, and was a resident of the village her entire life. Her mother and father, Bertha and John Badertscher, immigrated from Switzerland and her father was a cheese maker in Blue Valley. She was extremely involved in her grandchildren's lives, which included baking for them and attending many, many sporting events. Betty also was employed in the community at Little Norway for many years, followed by 20 years at the Mount Horeb Telephone Company until her retirement.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Karla (Joe) Handrick; and son, Kent (Pam) Kalbacken; grandchildren, Chris, Nick (Megan Miller), Ashley and Cassie (Andrew Page) Handrick, and Owen, Kaylin, Jonathan and Joseph Kalbacken. Betty was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Relationships of great importance extend to her church family, Kari Burkum-Tranel and "Visiting Angel" Betty Kalscheur. Betty will be remembered for her active membership throughout the years in Martha's Circle and involvement in church and community choirs, like Angelica.
Funeral services will be held at IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 310 W. Main St., Mount Horeb, at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, with the Rev. Jared Parmley presiding. Burial will follow at Mount Horeb Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. A memorial in Betty's name will be established at a later date.
