BISMARK, ND / MADISON - Jean Shirley Breen Kaizer, age 90, of Bismarck, ND and Madison, passed away on July 31, 2019 at the University of Wisconsin Hospital. She was born on March 2, 1929 in Bismarck, ND to Lyland and Harold Breen
Jean is survived by her twin daughters, Gwenn (Scott) Elliot and Gayle (Eddie) Cohen, daughter Lynne (Rod) Sears and twin sons, Kenen (Gretchen) Kaizer and Kevan Kaizer.
A visitation will be held at the Cress Funeral Home, 6021 University Ave, Madison on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. for family and friends in Madison. Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com.