Kaiser, Marlen Kae

HAYWARD - Marlen Kae Kaiser, age 72, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 due to complications from a brain injury, in Hayward on Jan. 3, 2019. She was med-flighted to Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, where she passed away three days later.
A memorial service will be held at 12 noon, on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 10680 Main St., in Hayward. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service. Pastor Joel Bacon will officiate. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the John F. and Marlen K. Kaiser Conservation Fund, c/o Natural Resource Foundation of Wisconsin, P.O. Box 2317, Madison, WI 53701.
