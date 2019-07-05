HAYWARD - John F. Kaiser, age 77, of Hayward, Wis. passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at his home.
A memorial service celebrating John’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at First Lutheran Church in Hayward with Pastor Joel Bacon officiating. A time of gathering with family and friends will be held from noon until the time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Hayward Community Food Shelf, PO Box 779, Hayward, Wis. 54843 or Madison Audubon Society – Goose Pond Sanctuary, 1400 E Washington Ave., Suite 170, Madison, Wis. 53703 or charity of choice.