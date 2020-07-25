Kahnt, Theodore W. "Ted"

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Nancy L. Kahnt (nee Botsch) and his parents Mary (nee Korneli) and Edward Kahnt. Ted was a proud graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, receiving a B.S. Degree in Electrical Engineering, and was a lifetime member of the Wisconsin Alumni Association. He was an Army veteran who served in the Pacific Theater in WWII, and later worked for many years at Staff Electric. Ted was an accomplished bridge player, attaining the ACBL rank of Life Master, while traveling throughout the country with Nancy to participate in tournaments. He was also a devoted Packers fan. His family would like to thank the staff at St. Anne's Salutation Campus, Milwaukee for their compassionate care.