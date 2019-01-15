VERONA / BELLEVILLE - Suzanne J. Kahl, age 79, a resident of the Town of Primrose passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. She was born on April 2, 1939, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, the daughter of Vaughn and Eliza (Parkin) Riley. Suzanne graduated from Belleville High School in 1957, and then continued her education at the Madison Business College and UW-Madison earning Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education. On Oct. 1, 1960, she was united in marriage to Gary Kahl at the Primrose Lutheran Church.
Suzanne taught for 42 and a half years in the Mount Horeb School District along with teaching in the summers of '83 and '84 in England and China. Prior to becoming a teacher, she had worked in the offices of Dr. Brindley and Dr. Oosterhaus and demonstrated Amana microwaves. She also worked at Lands' End and Orchard Hill.
Suzanne was a member of the WEAC Board and WEA Trust Board, taught Sunday School, and was a 4-H Leader. She also was a foster parent to over 35 children. At Christmas she would bake many Tea Rings to distribute to those she loved. She passionately followed and encouraged her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in their education and activities. She loved to travel and would tour the farm on the golf cart with a keen eye out for any Ragweed to pull.
Suzanne is survived by her husband, Gary; children, Riley (Vickie) Kahl, Tammy (Otis) Woods, and Dean (Shannon) Kahl; grandchildren, Jennifer (Nick) Keenan, Michelle (Jason Outhouse) Kahl, Riley Kahl, Jr., Ryan and Vaughn Kahl, and Donovan, Darien, Garrison, and Eliza Jane Woods; and great-grandchildren, Olivia and Charlotte Keenan. She is further survived by a sister-in-law, Margaret Riley; brother-in-law, Dale Kahl and Eileen; nieces, Debbie, Jeannie, Mary, Gretchen, Jackie, Belinda, Bobbi, and Heather, and Elaine, Colleen, Rhonda, Donna; and all of the many other foster children. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Jack.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at the PRIMROSE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 8770 Ridge Drive, Belleville, with the Rev. Nicole Espe officiating. Relatives and friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at BECKER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville.
A memorial fund for educational scholarships has been established. An online memorial with guestbook is available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.