VERONA / BELLEVILLE - Suzanne J. Kahl, age 79, a resident of the Town of Primrose, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at the PRIMROSE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 8770 Ridge Drive, Belleville, Wis., with the Rev. Nicole Espe officiating. Relatives and friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at the BECKER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville.
A full obituary will follow in the Wednesday paper. An online memorial with guestbook is available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.