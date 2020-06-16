Kahl, John Duane

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOUNT HOREB - John Duane Kahl, age 71, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his beloved family farm.

John was born on Aug. 8, 1948. the son of Ralph and Marion (Miller) Kahl. He was raised on the Kahl homestead in the township of Blue Mounds. John spent his childhood watching and learning the farm trade from his father and grandfather.

He graduated from Mt. Horeb High School where he met the love of his life and best friend, Helen Knudtson. He attended UW Farm Short Course. They were married on June 15, 1968. He was proud to raise his children on the farm that meant so much to him.

John and Helen enjoyed traveling locally and internationally with family and friends. He loved learning from people and always showed such interest in whomever he talked with. Over the years he played softball and bowled, where he made many lifelong friends.