Kaeding, Carol

MADISON - Carol Kaeding, age 78, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Belmont Nursing Home. She was born on April 12, 1941, in Appleton, Wis., the daughter of Richard and Lucille (Dietzen) Gregorius. Carol graduated from UW Oshkosh. She married David Kaeding on Aug. 17, 1963. She taught high school English and later worked as an administrative assistant, including many years at UW Madison. She volunteered at Olbrich Gardens.
Carol is survived by her husband of 56 years, Dave; daughters, Kathy and Patty; granddaughter, Ayo; sisters, Karen Booth and Betty (Reg) Reinke; sister-in-law, Joan Kaeding; brother-in-law, Bill (Betty) Kaeding; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dick; and nephew, Tony.
Services for Carol will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
