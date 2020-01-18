Kaeding, Carol

Kaeding, Carol

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Carol Kaeding, age 78, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Belmont Nursing Home. She was born on April 12, 1941, in Appleton, Wis., the daughter of Richard and Lucille (Dietzen) Gregorius. Carol graduated from UW Oshkosh. She married David Kaeding on Aug. 17, 1963. She taught high school English and later worked as an administrative assistant, including many years at UW Madison. She volunteered at Olbrich Gardens.

Carol is survived by her husband of 56 years, Dave; daughters, Kathy and Patty; granddaughter, Ayo; sisters, Karen Booth and Betty (Reg) Reinke; sister-in-law, Joan Kaeding; brother-in-law, Bill (Betty) Kaeding; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dick; and nephew, Tony.

Services for Carol will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Kaeding, Carol

Carol Kaeding

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Kaeding as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics