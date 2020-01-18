Kaeding, Carol

MADISON - Carol Kaeding, age 78, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Belmont Nursing Home. She was born on April 12, 1941, in Appleton, Wis., the daughter of Richard and Lucille (Dietzen) Gregorius. Carol graduated from UW Oshkosh. She married David Kaeding on Aug. 17, 1963. She taught high school English and later worked as an administrative assistant, including many years at UW Madison. She volunteered at Olbrich Gardens.