Kadrmas, Raymond Eugene "Ray"

MIDDLETON - Raymond Eugene "Ray" Kadrmas, age 85, of Middleton, passed away on July 23, 2020, at the VA Hospital. He was born on Feb. 1, 1935, in Dickinson, N.D., the son of Anton and Emma (Pirkl) Kadrmas. Ray graduated from Dickinson High School, then worked throughout the country in the oil industry for two years. He served as a non-commissioned officer in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Ray graduated with an engineering degree from the Milwaukee School of Engineering after his service to our nation. His education allowed him to have a distinguished 34-year career with the State of Wisconsin Department of Transportation. He married LaVonne Frisch in 1979 and Ray and LaVonne enjoyed traveling throughout the world in retirement. Ray also cherished time spent with family and friends. He was a member of Madison Elks Club, a lector and former choir member at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Middleton. His military service was celebrated during a Badger Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in 2016.