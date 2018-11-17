HILLSBORO—Lois A. Kaderavek, age 93, of Hillsboro, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at the Dycora Transitional Health and Living Center in Muscoda. She was born on May 12, 1925, in Henrietta Township, Richland County, the daughter of Samuel and Clara (Robinson) Long. She was married on March 31, 1943, to Paul A. Kaderavek.
Lois was a wonderful cook and made great pies and snacks always welcoming people back as they were leaving. She took great pride in the farm where she worked many long hard hours. She enjoyed her flower gardens, watching birds and playing euchre and buck euchre and loved her large collection of Beanie Babies. Lois really enjoyed living her last four years at the Dycora Transitional Health and Living Center in Muscoda.
Survivors include her son, Larry (Kristine) Kaderavek of Tomahawk, her daughter, Diane Kaderavek and Robert Anglin of Madison; five grandchildren, Col. “retired” Robert (Catherine) Kaderavek of Pewaukee, and their children, Sarah, Grace and Emma Lois, Matthew (Laura) Kaderavek of Tomahawk, Larissa Kaderavek and Ben Potter of Sun Prairie and her children, Kane and Kael Dahler, Leah (Billy) Robertson and their son, Oliver, Paul Idyk of Madison; two brothers, Leland (Kathy) Long of Hudson ans Ed Long of Dayton, Ohio; a brother-in-law, John (Jeanette) Kaderavek of Cazenovia, a sister-in-law, Ann Kaderavek of Hillsboro; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Clara Long; her husband, Paul Kaderavek; and five siblings.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, at 11:30 a.m., at STAFFORD FUNERAL HOME, 1235 Highway 14 West, in Richland Center. Visitation will be held on Monday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at 10 a.m. at St. PATRICK’S CATHOLIC CEMETERY in Melancthon Creek. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.