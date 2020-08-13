Kaatz, Alynn R.

MADISON - Alynn R. Kaatz passed away on July 31, 2020, from injuries sustained in a train accident on July 19, 2020. Born in Ripon, Wis., to John Kaatz Sr. and Marlene Wells Kaatz on May 8, 1960, Al graduated from La Follette High in 1979. Al was multi-talented and could fix anything. For 25 years, he worked as a maintenance mechanic for Total Wall of Rio. He also worked for Bob White Candy Company, Wisconsin Cheeseman, Gardner's Bakery, and Cintas. Al was an avid fisherman, hunter, Harley Davidson enthusiast, and animal lover, with a dry sense of humor, great intelligence, and an endless supply of stories. Al also was a musician who played guitar, violin and banjo, all while singing. Ice fishing was his favorite thing, followed by Packers football, NASCAR, long car and motorcycle rides, and trips with Amy to Michigan's U.P. Al belonged to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church and the Old Bastard's Club, and was an ordained internet minister. He is survived by his father, John Kaatz Sr.; fiancée, Amy L. Olson; brother, John (Kathy) Kaatz Jr.; nieces, Stephanie (Pat) Farley, Jessica (Reed) Roberts; nephews, Daniel (Samantha) Kaatz, Robert (Stephanie) Kaatz, Steven (Erin) Kaatz; great-nieces and nephews, Zoe and Bryce Farley, Madelyn and Emmie Kaatz, Gabriella and Jamison Roberts; uncles, Lynn "Butch" Wells and Eddie Wells; aunt, Linda Wells; many cousins; Amy's family; and pets, Lucey, Bleu, and Georgie. Al was preceded in death by his mother (on April 13); grandparents, Max and Edna Kaatz and Julia and Lynn Wells; aunt, Barbara (Wells) Barrows; and uncle, John Barrows; cousin, Lee Wells; and aunt, Linda (Krause) Wells. A celebration of Al's life will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, from 2-6 p.m., VILLAGE LANES BOWLING CENTER patio, 208 Owen Road, Monona. Please wear a mask and Harley Davidson attire if you like.